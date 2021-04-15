Truist Financial Corp Has $1.48 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,117 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $756,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Castellan Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $83.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day moving average of $79.90.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

