Truist Financial Corp Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.37% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSI. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 17,494 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,001,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,297,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Shares of PSI opened at $124.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.31. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $130.45.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.