Truist Financial Corp Purchases 71,108 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,108 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 29,694 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 243,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,895 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,159,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 77,023 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,110,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,182,000 after acquiring an additional 687,199 shares during the period. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

