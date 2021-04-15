Truist Securiti Comments on Penn Virginia Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Penn Virginia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $196.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.64. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 206,031 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 830.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 388,991 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

