Truist Securiti Weighs in on Devon Energy Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a report released on Sunday, April 11th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DVN. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.82.

DVN stock opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.