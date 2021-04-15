Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,941 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,118 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.8% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Apple by 304.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 429.5% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 39,258 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in Apple by 307.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 32,962 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP increased its position in Apple by 244.7% during the third quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 104,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 74,361 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,713,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $132.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.47 and a 200-day moving average of $124.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

