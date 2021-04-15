Tudor Pickering Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$45.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNQ. UBS Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.50 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.11.

CNQ stock opened at C$39.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.04. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$16.55 and a 1-year high of C$41.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47. The firm has a market cap of C$46.57 billion and a PE ratio of -106.11.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.88 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$159,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,350,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$75,154,231.65. Insiders sold a total of 90,875 shares of company stock worth $3,502,638 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

