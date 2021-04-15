Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPB. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $947.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.12 and a beta of 0.58. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.63 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 144,912.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,177,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44,906 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 547,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after acquiring an additional 63,996 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,903,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 276,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Brands (TPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.