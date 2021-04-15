Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust Sells 2,000 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $257,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,435,330.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,519. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $214.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.02.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,488,000 after buying an additional 234,339 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

