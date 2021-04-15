Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,179,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,521,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 359.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,574 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,644,000 after purchasing an additional 993,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 18,167.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,781,000 after acquiring an additional 768,289 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.04. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $78.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.