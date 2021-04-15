Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $110.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,966. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

