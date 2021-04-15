UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 166,640 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 355,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,640 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $15,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,321 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 521,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after buying an additional 400,268 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,190.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 295,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after buying an additional 272,642 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 417,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after buying an additional 147,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,201,000 after buying an additional 117,719 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $36,096.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,587.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 881,897 shares of company stock worth $48,486,645. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $59.65 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

