UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,408 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Plug Power worth $14,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Plug Power by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.33.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLUG. Morgan Stanley cut Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

