UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 39,954 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,954 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $13,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, COO David Pezzullo sold 34,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $2,002,943.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,744,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President John Desimone sold 7,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $423,864.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,910 shares of company stock worth $5,517,836. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.07 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

