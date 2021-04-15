UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,637 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of RealPage worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RealPage during the third quarter worth $2,948,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in RealPage by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,652,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,201,000 after buying an additional 1,233,731 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in RealPage by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,153,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,619,000 after buying an additional 148,168 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in RealPage by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 879,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,752,000 after buying an additional 74,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in RealPage during the fourth quarter worth $75,456,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RealPage alerts:

Shares of RP opened at $87.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 162.43 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.28.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.