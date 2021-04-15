UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $12.37 Million Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,095 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $12,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NUS opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $748.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

In related news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $388,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 82,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $600,422.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,762. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.