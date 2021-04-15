UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $15.83 Million Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,993 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.18% of The New York Times worth $15,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The New York Times by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 4.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,580,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,283,000 after purchasing an additional 365,426 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,403,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.27. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NYT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

