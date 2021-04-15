UBS Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €143.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective by UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €125.85 ($148.05).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €132.82 ($156.26) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €127.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €119.81.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.