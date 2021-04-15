UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in UGI were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,718,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,315,000 after acquiring an additional 71,413 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,619,000 after purchasing an additional 236,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after buying an additional 313,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $83,362,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in UGI by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,022,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,721,000 after buying an additional 39,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

UGI stock opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

