Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,180. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.48 and a one year high of $134.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.81.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

