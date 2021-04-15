Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,721 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. owned 0.85% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,422,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,904,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,612 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PWV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.71. 118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,373. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.