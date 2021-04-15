Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Sells 749 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

NEE stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,077,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.50. The company has a market cap of $156.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $362,683.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,440,599.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,131 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,102,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,677,453 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.