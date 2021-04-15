Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,219 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $546,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,683,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 805,247 shares of company stock valued at $251,023,031 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $329.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.27. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $351.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.09, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

