Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Ultra Electronics in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

Shares of Ultra Electronics stock remained flat at $$14.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. Ultra Electronics has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.