Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a growth of 144.8% from the March 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,559,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UATG remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 6,287,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,639,461. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation.

