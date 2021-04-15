United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,050 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 4,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.79.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UPS opened at $176.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $179.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.95. The company has a market capitalization of $152.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

