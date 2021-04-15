UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNH. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $392.43.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH opened at $375.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $270.68 and a 1-year high of $380.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.