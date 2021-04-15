Unitrade (TRADE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.61 Million

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last week, Unitrade has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001327 BTC on major exchanges. Unitrade has a total market cap of $23.85 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00067177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00019675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.57 or 0.00747543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00088813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00033404 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.89 or 0.05974509 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,420,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

