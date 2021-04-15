Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Universal Stainless & Alloy Products to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. On average, analysts expect Universal Stainless & Alloy Products to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USAP stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

