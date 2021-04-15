Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $36.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.07% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

URBN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.95.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -464.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,321,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,032,000 after acquiring an additional 140,067 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $23,053,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 408,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 555,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 232,373 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

