USDK (USDK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $208.06 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC on popular exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.63 million and approximately $208.06 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDK has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00068732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.15 or 0.00269325 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $468.50 or 0.00737226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,594.16 or 1.00071408 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00023111 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $551.79 or 0.00868298 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

