Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 103 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after buying an additional 1,532,220 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after buying an additional 321,263 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after buying an additional 270,904 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1,666.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 210,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $51,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $290.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of -112.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.05. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WIX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.11.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

