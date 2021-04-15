Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 858 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 227.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,751,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $172.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.57 and its 200 day moving average is $159.41. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $106.59 and a 52 week high of $177.25.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

