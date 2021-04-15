Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth about $1,235,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $372.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of -130.99 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.43 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Twilio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.36.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total value of $151,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,943,810. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

