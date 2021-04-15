Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $175,000 in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TECL. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 19,537 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

TECL stock opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.51. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

