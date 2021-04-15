Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,965 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 487.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,355,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $39.97.

