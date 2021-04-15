Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.63.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $127.14 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $280,369.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,785. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.