Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $26.20. Approximately 204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $724.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. Valhi had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $516.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valhi in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Valhi by 55,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Valhi by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Valhi during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Valhi by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

