Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Increased by Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 11.5% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.56. 34,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,548. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $151.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

