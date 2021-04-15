Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,938 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $95.18. 254,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,707,662. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $95.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.74.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

