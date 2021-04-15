Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) is First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s 6th Largest Position

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.4% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $50,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 40,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $179.95. 3,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,564. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.85 and a 200 day moving average of $164.75. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.31 and a fifty-two week high of $189.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

