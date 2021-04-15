Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,574 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $378.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $250.00 and a 1 year high of $380.51.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

