Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after acquiring an additional 603,625 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after acquiring an additional 92,098 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,117,000 after acquiring an additional 61,818 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,575,000 after acquiring an additional 120,269 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.82. 51,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,774. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $215.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

