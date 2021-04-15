Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.93. The company had a trading volume of 32,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,015. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.28 and its 200-day moving average is $119.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $134.29.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

