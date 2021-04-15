VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VACNY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VACNY opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. VAT Group has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $31.33.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

