Verge (XVG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $65.37 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last week, Verge has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0490 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $805.19 million and $65.37 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.43 or 0.00457977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000878 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002161 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,445,163,949 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.