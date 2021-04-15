Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.76. The stock had a trading volume of 276,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,037,885. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $239.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.98.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

