Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.50 price target (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.10.

Shares of VET traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,869. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.28. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.84 and a 12-month high of C$11.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$85,596.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$642,138.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

