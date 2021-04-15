Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Up 9.6%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)’s stock price was up 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.16 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 10,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 336,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Vertex during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter worth about $263,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

