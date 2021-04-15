Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (VRTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.13.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $217.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,052. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.